Washburn women’s basketball falls in close loss to Newman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn women’s basketball team lost a close game to Newman on Saturday. The Ichabod ladies fell 56-52 in a game that they lead almost the whole way.

Washburn came out firing in the game, starting off the game with a pair of three-pointers from Hunter Bentley and Nuria Barrientos. The Ichabods opened up the game up 12-2 and held a 10 point lead after the first quarter.

After posting 24 points in the first quarter, the Washburn offense was held to only 4 points in the entire second, a quarter that shrunk their lead to 28-25 going into halftime.

Washburn started the second half hot, too. A 6-0 run to start the third quarter extended their lead to nine, which is the same lead they carried into the fourth quarter.

The Jets refused to go away early in this one, however, as they outscored Washburn 21-8 in the fourth quarter. Newman tied the game with a three-pointer from Brooke Haney with 1:14 to go in the game. On their next possesion they went on to take their first lead of the game with a Braxtyn Stewart jump shot to go up 54-52 with only 32 seconds remaining.

Newman lead the rest of the way, and went on to win by four in regulation.

Freshman guard Aubrey Dewey lead the Ichabods in scoring with 14 points, followed closely by senior forward Hunter Bentley, who had 12.

Junior guard Nuria Barrientos, who put up 20 for the Ichabods in their last win over Central Oklahoma, struggled to score in this one, posting only three points on one-for-four from the field. Barrientos did grab eight rebounds in the game.

For Newman, it was senior Brooke Haney who did the scoring. Haney had 20 of the Jets 56 points in their win.

Washburn will travel to Claremore, Oklahoma next, where they will take on the Rogers State University on Saturday, December 12.