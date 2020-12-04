Washburn women’s basketball wins home opener

(KSNT) – The Washburn women’s basketball team fended off Central Oklahoma on Thursday night, walking away with an 80-70 win in its home opener.

Four Ichabods scored in double-digits in the win, including Hunter Bentley and Nuria Barrientos who both notched double-doubles for Washburn.

Barrientios and Bentley lead the scoring for their squad, finishing with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Barrientos had 11 rebounds, and Bentley grabbed a career-high 15 boards.

After a rough start the Ichabods found themselves down 8-2 early in the game, but an 11-2 run that included back-t0-back three pointers from Aubree Dewey and Hunter Bentley put them right back in.

Washburn trailed 37-33 at half, but came out firing in the second half. They started the half 7-2, regaining the lead. After more back and forth, another run by the Ichabods, this one a 14-0 stretch, put them up ten to finish the third quarter.

Washburn lead the remainder of the way, going up as many as 16 at one point and going on to win by ten.

Washburn shot 40.7% from three point territory and they out rebounded the Bronchos 39-29.

The team will be at home again on Saturday, as they take on Newman at 1 p.m. Newman and Washburn both come into the game with records of 1-2 on the season.