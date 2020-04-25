Washburn’s Kyle Hinton selected by the Vikings in NFL Draft

TOPEKA, Kan -Washburn football’s Kyle Hinton was taken in the 7th round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s the second straight season an Ichabod was drafted following Corey Ballentine’s selection by the New York Giants last year.

This past season, Hinton earned first team All-American from d2football.com and second team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association and the Hansen Football Committee and a second all-region selection from the D2CCA and the Hansend Football Committee. He was a first-team all-MIAA selection and also caught his first reception of his career with an 8-yard touchdown pass against Nebraska-Kearney in the Ichabods’ 57-41 win the season finale. He also received an invitation to participate in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl Game.