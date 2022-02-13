WATCH: Meyers Taylor is first American to race Olympic monobob
Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1.
USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor takes part in a women’s monobob bobsleigh training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022…
USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor takes part in a women’s monobob bobsleigh training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Joe KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)