TOPEKA (KSNT) – KU rose in the rankings and K-State stayed the same in the weekly AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The University of Kansas’ 78-55 win at Oklahoma on Saturday advanced the Jayhawks to the No. 5 team in the land. The team also defeated Texas one week ago, giving KU a winning week.

K-State’s 71-63 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday didn’t hurt its poll ranking. The Cats split even for the week after beating TCU at home Tuesday to stay at No. 12.

The full list of teams in the Top 25 is here:

  1. Alabama
  2. Houston
  3. Purdue
  4. UCLA
  5. Kansas
  6. Texas
  7. Virginia
  8. Arizona
  9. Baylor
  10. Tennessee
  11. Marquette
  12. Kansas State
  13. Gonzaga
  14. Indiana
  15. Miami (FL)
  16. Xavier
  17. Saint Mary’s
  18. Creighton
  19. Iowa State
  20. UConn
  21. San Diego State
  22. TCU
  23. North Carolina State
  24. Providence
  25. Florida Atlantic