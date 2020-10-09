Wichita State misconduct inquiry into coach Gregg Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall has confirmed that the school is conducting an internal investigation amid allegations he mistreated players.

“I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process. I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team,” Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, wrote in a text message to The Athletic,a subscription-based sports website.

Stadium, a multiplatform sports network, said the inquiry began after the university learned it was conducting an investigation in which it interviewed 36 players and former coaches.

Former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium he was punched twice by Marshall during an October 2015 practice, and former guard Ty Taylor said he saw it happen.

They were the only players who agreed to be identified; the others said they feared retribution and community backlash because Marshall’s winning record has made him popular, Stadium reported.

“I love my teammates, the city and Wichita State,” said Morris, who played at Wichita State from 2014-18. “But if I could go back to that day when he punched me, I would have left.”

Taylor transferred to the University of North Carolina Wilmington after the 2015-16 season.

Last spring, six scholarship Shockers players plus a walk-on also transferred. In addition, 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael asked out of his letter of intent, according to The Athletic.

Team spokesman Bryan Holmgren didn’t immediately return a phone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment. Marshall also didn’t immediately respond to an email from the AP to his assistant or a phone message seeking comment.

Stadium reported that the St. Louis law firm Tueth Keeney was hired to handle the inquiry. Michelle Basi, an attorney at the firm, didn’t immediately return a phone message from the AP.