Wicks named Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In a vote of the Big 12 head coaches, K-State left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks was selected as the Big 12’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Wicks becomes the first Wildcat to earn the preseason award, as he and Texas pitcher Ty Madden shared the honor. Wicks was also a unanimous selection to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

A product of Conway, Arkansas, Wicks becomes the Wildcats’ first Big 12 preseason of-the-year award winner and first unanimous preseason selection in program history. The southpaw has collected two preseason all-America nods in 2021, as he was named a second-team selection by D1Baseball and a third-team selection by Collegiate Baseball.

In the shortened 2020 season, Wicks made four weekend starts for the Wildcats, posting a 3-0 record with one earned run allowed over 26 innings (0.35 ERA), including a scoreless streak of 24 2/3 innings to begin the year.

Wicks tallied 26 strikeouts while issuing only four walks. His 0.35 earned run average ranked 10th in the nation and was tops in the Big 12 among starters. His WHIP of 0.65 was the 18th-best mark in the country and second in the conference.

In his career, Wicks has a 9-3 record in 19 starts while boasting a 2.85 earned run average with 112 strikeouts against 30 walks. He was named 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a freshman all-American after going 6-3 with a 3.61 ERA while setting K-State freshman records with 86 strikeouts and 84 2/3 innings pitched.

D1Baseball ranked Wicks as the nation’s No. 10 collegiate prospect ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft. The website also honored Wicks with the 2020 Summer Breakout Prospect Award after a dominant summer with the Rockford (Illinois) Rivets of the Northwoods League.



2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Neuse, Texas Tech Pitcher of the Year: Jordan Wicks, K-State

Ty Madden, Texas Newcomer of the Year: Mike Antico, Texas Freshman of the Year: Tanner Witt, Texas



2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School Andy Thomas, Baylor C Sr. Murrieta, Calif./Murrieta Peyton Graham, Oklahoma IF R-Fr. Waxahachie, Texas/Waxahachie Max Hewitt, Oklahoma State IF Sr. Midhurst, Ontario/Connors State JC Hueston Morrill, Oklahoma State IF So. Live Oak, Fla./Suwannee Cal Conley, Texas Tech IF R-Fr. Mount Carmel, Ohio/West Clermont Tyler Doanes, West Virginia IF Jr. Fayetteville, Ga./Whitewater Jared McKenzie, Baylor OF Fr. Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock Austin Todd, Texas OF R-Sr. Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock Dylan Neuse, Texas Tech OF Jr. Fort Worth, Texas/McLennan CC Nate Rombach, Texas Tech DH Fr. Mansfield, Texas/Legacy Paul McIntosh, West Virginia DH Jr. Miami Gardens, Fla./Motlow State CC Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State UTL Fr. Simi Valley, Calif./Simi Valley Jordan Wicks, K-State* LHP So. Conway, Ark./Conway Ty Madden, Texas* RHP R-So. Cypress, Texas/Cypress Ranch Micah Dallas, Texas Tech RHP So. Aubrey, Texas/Homeschool Jackson Wolf, West Virginia LHP Jr. Gahanna, Ohio/Gahanna Lincoln Luke Boyd, Baylor RHP Sr. Ojai, Calif./Nordhoff Jason Ruffcorn, Oklahoma RHP R-Sr. Cedar Park, Texas/Texas A&M

*Unanimous selection

Courtesy: K-State Athletics