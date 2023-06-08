AUSTIN, Texas (KSNT) – K-State’s track and field athlete hammer throw is far enough to finish fourth at the NCAA Championship and break a school record.

Junior Emma Robbins broke the K-State women’s hammer throw school record, earning her a fourth place finish and First All-American distinction at the NCAA Championships in Austin at the Mike A. Myers Stadium, according to a press release from K-State Athletics.

Robbins’ first throw was a new personal best at 69.89 meters, or 229 ft. 3 in. This breaks the previous record set in 2021, set by Janee’ Kassanavoid’s record of 68.21 meters, 223 feet 9 in.

“Emma had an absolutely phenomenal meet today!” assistant coach Greg Watson said. “She has worked extremely hard all year on improving everything she can to raise the bar for herself! It was great to see all of that come together today!”

Sophomore Stephanie Ratcliffe of Harvard won the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 73.63m, or 241 ft. 7 in., according to the press release.