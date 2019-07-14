Wimbledon Glance: Djokovic beats Federer in final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, right, and Switzerland’s Roger Federer leave the court holding their trophies after the men’s singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

Novak Djokovic became the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker.

By barely emerging to win 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3), Djokovic claimed his fifth championship at the All England Club and second in a row.

This triumph also earned Djokovic his 16th Grand Slam trophy, moving him closer to the only men ahead of him in tennis history: Federer with 20, and Rafael Nadal with 18.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S MEN’S FINAL

No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

STAT OF THE DAY

71 — Years since a man came back to win a Wimbledon final after saving championship points until Djokovic faced two at 8-7 in the fifth set Sunday. In the 1948 final, Robert Falkenburg erased three match points in the fifth set before coming back to beat John Bromwich.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s similar: ‘Roger’ and ‘Novak.'” — Djokovic, explaining that he pretended the crowd’s many chants in support of Federer were really backing him.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports