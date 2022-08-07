SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle.

Winker’s slam – the second of the season for Seattle and Winker’s third career one – put Seattle up 5-1 and helped the Mariners stay in third in the AL wild-card race. Eugenio Suárez added two hits and drove in a run.

Two-way sensation Ohtani was visited by trainers before his second at-bat after colliding with Gonzales near the on-deck circle, but stayed in the game.

Gonzales (7-11) snapped a two-game losing streak, giving up a walk and eight hits, as Seattle won its second in three games. David Fletcher doubled for two runs in the three-hit fourth inning and added another RBI in the sixth to cut Seattle’s lead to 6-3.

Andrés Muñoz, Penn Murfee and Paul Sewald combined for three scoreless innings of relief as Seattle improved to an AL-best 22-9 in its last 31 games. Sewald earned his 14th save in 17 attempts.

Los Angeles starter Tucker Davidson (1-3), in his first appearance since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Tuedsay, walked five and struck out one in an uneven start over four innings. He gave up six earned runs and six hits.

Ty France and Mitch Haniger hit consecutive one-out singles in the third inning before Davidson walked Suárez, loading the bases for Winker. The left fielder bent a 2-0 pitch around the right-field foul pole for a 5-1 lead. Sam Haggerty added a run-scoring double in the fifth.

OHTANI INJURED?

Ohtani and Gonzales collided as the pitcher attempted to back up home plate on a throw from the outfield. Gonzales also got a visit from the trainer and stayed in the game. Ohtani struck out in that at-bat, but appeared to have a bit of a limp after reaching base on a single in the fifth inning.

Ohtani struggled in the four-game series against the Mariners, going 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVE

The Angels claimed OF Steven Duggar on waivers from Texas and designated OF Dillon Thomas for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Mickey Moniak, a top rookie prospect acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies this week in part of the deal for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, will miss at least eight days after fracturing the tip of his left middle finger in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-1 night-cap win over Seattle. Moniak and the team said he also received six stitches after a ninth-inning bunt attempt that went wrong. He’ll be re-evaluated when the stitches are removed in eight to 10 days and could be back in the lineup at that point.

Mariners: CF Julio Rodriguez (right wrist contusion) took batting practice before Sunday’s game. He’s been out since July 31 and is eligible to return Aug. 10. … Manager Scott Servais said RHP Diego Castillo (right shoulder inflammation) is preparing to make a rehab appearance at Double-A Everett. He also could return as soon as Aug. 10.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Jose Suarez (3-4, 4.55 ERA) takes the mound Monday when L.A. travels to Oakland. He will be going for his second straight win against the Athletics and has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 innings.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (10-4, 3.09) takes the mound in the series opener against the New York Yankees on Monday. Gilbert gave up 6 earned runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in his last start, Aug. 2 against the Yankees in New York.

