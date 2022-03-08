TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winningest coach in Washburn program history is announcing his retirement after 22 seasons.

Washburn women’s basketball head coach Ron McHenry announced his retirement on March 8. After two decades, McHenry finishes with a 490-180 record.

“It’s been a great run here at Washburn,” McHenry said. “For over half my lifetime, Washburn has been a place I have gone to work, and not too many of those days felt like work.”

McHenry led the Washburn Lady Blues to the NCAA Division II National Championships title in 2005, the first NCAA national championship in Washburn athletic history. He won eight MIAA regular-season titles and seven MIAA Tournament championships during his time at Washburn. He was also a four-time MIAA Coach of the Year and two-time region Coach of the Year.