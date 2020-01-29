WNBA MVP Delle Donne undergoes back surgery

January 29, 2020-Emporia State could not hold on to a 14 point half time lead in a 70-66 loss at #22 Central Missouri on Wednesday night in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Lady Hornets used a 9-2 run midway through the first quarter to take a 15-10 lead with 3:14 left. A Kali Martin three-pointer with 40 seconds left gave Emporia State a 22-14 lead.

The Jennies cut the lead to a point at 25-24 with 8:35 left on an old fashioned three-point play by Morgan Fleming. Emporia State then went on an 11-0 run with five different Lady Hornets scoring during the run. Martin's free throw with 5:03 left game Emporia State a 36-24 lead. The Lady Hornets would push the lead to 14 twice in the final three minutes of the half, the last coming with 44.2 seconds left on a free throw by Morgan Laudan.

Central Missouri scored the first six points of the second half to cut the lead to eight and force an Emporia State timeout with 7:39 left. Laudan hit a three-pointer to break the run with 6:56 remaining and the teams traded scores over the next three minutes with Tre'Zure Jobe giving Emporia State a 51-39 lead with 3:53 left. Nija Collier went on a personal 7-0 run and pulled the Jennies within 51-46 on an old fashioned three-point play with 1:46 left in the period. Martin scored on a put back for the Lady Hornets with 57 seconds left but Ellisha Davis hit two free throws with 51.8 seconds left to pull UCM within 53-48 going to the fourth.

Neither team scored in the fourth until Fleming got a put back with 8:38 left and after a turnover by the Lady Hornets Davis buried a three to tie the game at 53-53 with 8:12 remaining. A Jobe lay-up off a Laudan steal put Emporia State up 60-55 with 6:03 left and forced the Jennies into a timeout. Morgan VanHyfte beat the shot clock with a three-pointer at the 4:56 mark to pull UCM within 62-60. After a Lady Hornet turnover Gigi McAtee hit another three-pointer to give the Jennies a 63-62 lead with 4:06 left.

Mollie Mounsey hit a pair of free throws with 3:47 left to put Emporia State back up by one a 64-63. Megan Skaggs nailed a three-pointer to give the lead back to Central Missouri with 3:27 left. Neither team would score over the next two minutes until Martin got a steal and went coast to coast to tie the score with 1:15 left. Skaggs scored inside with 27.3 left give the Jennies a 68-66 lead.

The Lady Hornets called timeout with 13.9 seconds later and Fredricka Sheats missed a three-pointer. Mounsey grabbed the rebound and was called for an offensive foul with 6.4 seconds left to foul out. Fleming hit two free throws with 4.6 left to give the Jennies the final 70-66 victory.

Tre'Sure Jobe led Emporia State with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Kali Martin and Mollie Mounsey with 12 each.

The Lady Hornets continue their road swing on Saturday when they travel to Jefferson City, Mo. to take on Lincoln. Tip-off from Jason Gymnasium is set for 1:00 p.m.

NOTESWith her 14 points tonight Tre'Zure Jobe passed Emily Bloss (289 pts in 1997-98) for eighth in Lady Hornet freshman scoring with 297 points.The 66 points were the most scored against Central Missouri this season.

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics