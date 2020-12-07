Women’s professional soccer coming to Kansas City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that it has approved an expansion team in Kansas City that will begin play in 2021.

This is a tremendous opportunity for our league, and I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Kansas City back to the NWSL, Kansas City is a soccer-rich community, and this fantastic ownership group is ready and able to commit the resources necessary for this club to be a massive success. I’d also like to thank the fans in Utah for their incredible support of the NWSL. NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird.

The team will be led by wife and husband, Angie and Chris Long. The Kansas team follows the winding down of the Utah Royals FC. Kansas will get all assets, including, draft picks and players’ rights that were held by the Utah team.

“Chris and I could not be more ecstatic to welcome a team back to Kansas City, especially as the league has been transformed by innovative leadership and explosive growth. We are committed to getting this right – for our team and our town,” said Angie Long. “We can’t wait for the players and the country to see what we have long known: there’s something special about living in Kansas City and something even more special about playing here.”

So excited to be apart of this🙏🏼👏🏼

KC y’all get ready😎🔥🤩 https://t.co/WUpQXJNscy — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 7, 2020

The Longs lead an ownership group comprised mostly of female industry leaders, including marketing and creative executive Jen Gulvik, who serves as the new NWSL Kansas City team president, and former professional soccer player and fitness entrepreneur, Brittany Matthews.

Matthews is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.