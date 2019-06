Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Gary Woodland of the United States waves on the third green during the final round of the 2019 U.S. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - Gary Woodland won his career major on Sunday taking home the U.S. Open. Woodland held off defending champion Brooks Koepka by three shots to capture the title.

The Topeka native entered the day at 11 under par and finished the tournament at 13 under par. He birdied four times on Sunday.