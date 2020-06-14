Woodland falls on final day of Charles Schwab Challenge, Berger wins in playoff

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 14: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 14, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – The PGA Tour completed a safe and successful return to competition, and so did Daniel Berger. He made a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole and then won the Charles Schwab Challenge by saving par behind the 17th hole in a playoff.

Collin Morikawa, who missed a 6-foot putt in regulation for the win, missed a 3-foot par putt in the playoff.

Berger closed with a 4-under 66, his 28th consecutive round at par or better dating to Oct. 11 at the Houston Open.

Even over the final hour, a half-dozen players were still in the mix. All that was missing was the sound and energy of a gallery, with the PGA Tour not allowing spectators for the opening five events in its return.

Commissioner Jay Monahan called it a phenomenal return because all 487 coronavirus tests at Colonial came back negative.

Gary Woodland didn’t have his best stuff on the final day of the Challenge, he was an even-par on the day, 12-under for the tournament, good for a ninth-place finish. He came into Sunday one shot behind the lead after finishing Saturday with two straight birdies.