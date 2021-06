Goddard, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with the Sedgwick County Health Department on Sunday said they are in the preliminary stages of investigating several individuals with diarrheal illness after visiting the Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park.

KDHE said it became aware of the illnesses on Friday, June 18, and began investigating the same day. Tanganyika voluntarily closed the splash park on Saturday after learning of the illnesses.