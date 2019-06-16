Woodland maintains lead heading into final round of US Open

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Gary Woodland of the United States celebrates a par-saving putt on the 12th green during the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, CA (KSNT) - Topeka's Gary Woodland maintained his lead heading into Sunday's final round of the US Open. Woodland finished round 3 at 11 under par. He birdied three holes and had one bogey.

Woodland enters Sunday's final round with a chance to win his first career major championship. He leads Justin Rose by one shot.