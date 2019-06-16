Woodland maintains lead heading into final round of US Open
PEBBLE BEACH, CA (KSNT) - Topeka's Gary Woodland maintained his lead heading into Sunday's final round of the US Open. Woodland finished round 3 at 11 under par. He birdied three holes and had one bogey.
Woodland enters Sunday's final round with a chance to win his first career major championship. He leads Justin Rose by one shot.
