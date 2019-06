Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, CA (KSNT) - Gary Woodland entered round 2 of the US Open tied for eighth place and the Topeka native finished it in first place. Woodland shot a 65 and birdied six times in round 2 to finish nine under par. The former Kansas Jayhawk did not bogey a single hole.

Justin Rose is two shots behind at seven under par.