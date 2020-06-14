Woodland one shot back entering final round of first PGA Tour event since the start of coronavirus

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 13, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – The PGA Tour has returned after three months because of the pandemic, and it hasn’t taken long for fans to see what they were missing. Xander Schauffele made a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 66 and a one-shot lead over an All-Star cast at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Among those one shot behind was Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Among the 14 players separated by three shots were Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

That sets up what should by a dynamic Sunday with no spectators allowed on the course.

But there were unofficial spectators watching at Colonial even though none are allowed on the course. There weren’t even tickets for Colonial members.

But some of them had obstructed views from one of three temporary party tents and grandstands set up in the yards of nearby homes.

The cheers from there could be heard at the far end of the course.

In the hunt on a Sunday.@GaryWoodland goes 4-under in Round 3 and enters the final round one shot back of the lead. pic.twitter.com/i8nwUywTJm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2020

Woodland shot a 4-under, 66 in round 3 to move him up the leaderboard into a 5-way tie for second place. He entered the day in the mix for the title, but surged with two birdies on his final two holes to put himself within one of the top spot.

TV couldn't do justice to the difficulty of @GaryWoodland's recovery shot on No. 9.



TOURCast on the other hand … https://t.co/y2jUE8XnpI pic.twitter.com/SvUMEWY98g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2020

Woodland will tee off tomorrow at 12:10 central time with Xander Schauffele.