Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning raise $20M for coronavirus charities with ‘The Match’

FLORIDA – Four all-time athletes got together today to raise money for a great cause. Golf legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods added football icons Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to the second rendition of ‘The Match.’
The Match: Champions for Charity saw Woods and Manning beat Mickelson and Brady 1UP at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. But, more importantly, the match raised $20 million for a variety of organizations to assist with coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.
Early in the match, Tom Brady wasn’t having his best round, and social media was letting him have it. That changed when the Tampa Bay quarterback hit this shot, arguably the best of the day.