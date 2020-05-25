Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning raise $20M for coronavirus charities with ‘The Match’

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA – MAY 24: Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning celebrate defeating Phil Mickelson and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the 18th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

FLORIDA – Four all-time athletes got together today to raise money for a great cause. Golf legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods added football icons Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to the second rendition of ‘The Match.’

The Match: Champions for Charity saw Woods and Manning beat Mickelson and Brady 1UP at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. But, more importantly, the match raised $20 million for a variety of organizations to assist with coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

Early in the match, Tom Brady wasn’t having his best round, and social media was letting him have it. That changed when the Tampa Bay quarterback hit this shot, arguably the best of the day.