Yahoo: KU, Bill Self charged with multiple allegations

Kansas head coach Bill Self calls out to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette n the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in New York. Kansas won 77-68. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is being charged with a number of violations by the NCAA, according to an article by Yahoo Sports.

The article said KU received its notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday, including lack of institutional control, multiple Level I violations, and a head coach responsibility charge against Bill Self.

The NCAA website said the lack of institutional control allegation is “at the core of the worst of NCAA violations.”

Yahoo noted that the violations are partially tied to the recruitment of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa. The article also mentioned that court testimony and documents from federal basketball corruption cases contain details about veteran Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola conspiring to “illicitly funnel approximately at least $90,000 to the mother of Preston.”

In addition to the charges against the basketball program, KU’s football program received a number of charges as well.

Those Level II allegations include allowing an extra coach to work during practice under the previous head coach, David Beaty.