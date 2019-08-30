Yankees set IL record by shelving Urshela; Voit activated

New York Yankees’ Gio Urshela follows through on a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — They love their records in the Bronx. This is one the Bombers could do without.

The Yankees placed third baseman Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list Friday, making him the record 29th New York player to land on the IL this season.

First baseman Luke Voit was activated off the IL in a corresponding move. He was in the starting lineup for the AL East leaders, batting sixth against Oakland

New York surpassed the 2016 Dodgers, who had 28 players on the since-renamed disabled list.

“It’s been one of the story lines of our season,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Losing guys and getting guys back.”

Urshela was pulled in the fifth inning of a 7-3 win at Seattle on Wednesday after he felt tightness in his groin. He said the muscle tightened early in the game, and an MRI revealed a strain.

Urshela and manager Aaron Boone both said they think Urshela can return when eligible for next Sunday’s game at Boston.

A breakout star for the banged-up Yankees this season, Urshela is hitting .331 with 18 homers and a .924 OPS. He was placed on the IL retroactive to Thursday.

Urshela entered Friday five plate appearances shy of qualifying for the batting title, and the missed time will likely cost him a shot at it. He trails teammate DJ LeMahieu (.335) and Houston’s Michael Brantley (.332) for the AL lead.

Urshela said the batting crown didn’t matter to him.

“Just want to win games,” he said.

Urshela has been among the club’s best players since filling in for injured Miguel Andujar early in the season. He, LeMahieu, Mike Tauchman, Mike Ford and others have shined in bigger roles while most of New York’s high-priced stars have missed at least some time.

“We are probably a little too used to it,” Boone said. “But something that everyone doesn’t flinch at and know we can go out and get ‘er done.”

Voit has been out since July 30 with a sports hernia. He played four rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 8 for 17 with two homers. The beefy 28-year-old is hitting .278 with 19 homers and an .885 OPS this season.

Voit is still uncertain if he’ll need surgery this offseason, but he said he’s no longer having issues running and feels ready to go. He may need more days off than normal down the stretch to ensure the issue doesn’t flare up.

