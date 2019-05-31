Sports

Zuber announces transfer to Mississippi State

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:34 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:34 PM CDT

Former K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber announced his intention to transfer to Mississippi State this afternoon on Twitter. The graduate transfer will be eligible to play immediately.

K-State plays Mississippi State on September 14th in Starkville, MS, the final nonconference game on the schedule. 

 

Zuber led K-State with 619 yards receiving, 52 catches, and 5 touchdowns. He was also a gifted a returner and took a punt back for a touchdown in the first week of the season. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video