Zuber announces transfer to Mississippi State

Former K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber announced his intention to transfer to Mississippi State this afternoon on Twitter. The graduate transfer will be eligible to play immediately.

K-State plays Mississippi State on September 14th in Starkville, MS, the final nonconference game on the schedule.

Zuber led K-State with 619 yards receiving, 52 catches, and 5 touchdowns. He was also a gifted a returner and took a punt back for a touchdown in the first week of the season.