KSNT 27 News
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Jun 10, 2022 / 03:29 PM CDT
Updated: Jun 10, 2022 / 03:53 PM CDT
Please fill out as much relevant information as possible. One form can be used for the multiple components of your campaign. Your assets – logos, scripts, ect., can be attached at the bottom of the form.
KSNT Creative Services Team
Thanks!
Digital Art Production
Please fill out as much information as possible:
BEFORE YOU SEND: Please click HERE to send any logos and art to KSNT Creative Services (this will create a separate email for attachments):
Δ