Skip to content
KSNT
Topeka
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
TPD to give away ice cream cones July 24
Top Stories
Topeka law enforcement has no plans to join in ICE raid
Kansas tax collectors seize 7 convenience stores
Summer heat returns in full swing
House approves 9/11 victims bill, sends it to Senate
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
Interference or not, NFL refs preparing for replay reviews
Top Stories
Djokovic wins longest point ever recorded at Wimbledon
Wimbledon Glance: Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep in final
The Sunflower State Games begin today
Fans may soon be able to buy used Arrowhead Stadium seats
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Local Snapshots
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Alice Marie Johnson
Trump guests include freed drug offender, bullied student with same last name