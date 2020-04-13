Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Our News Team
Top Stories
Rain chance tonight, still pleasant Sunday
Top Stories
2 new coronavirus deaths reported in Kansas
Local health officials and business leaders hope to open businesses soon
Video
Near average temperatures return for the weekend
Video
Topeka Rescue Mission steps up to fill the need after temporary Harvesters closure
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Pagenaud beats Penske teammates to win another virtual race
Top Stories
The Latest: Pistons rookie Doumbouya back home in France
Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson says she got COVID-19
Spain set to finish soccer season without fans in stadiums
West Ham exec: 300-500 staff needed for fanless EPL games
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Remarkable Women
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Watch Kansas’ 2008 Orange Bowl win on Fox 43
Top Stories
Hayden High School Blue & Gold Gala goes virtual
Video
Top Stories
HCCI Inc. provides free financial counseling to Kansans
Video
Cute Pets: Pooky
Video
“Clean Out Medicine Cabinet Day” promotes safe disposal of medication
Video
Topeka Lutheran School principal ‘mad’ after 2nd school burglary
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Book Reviews
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Living
Movie Reviews
Riddle Video
Search
Search
Search
allergys
Local allergist explains difference between coronavirus and allergies
Video
Trending Stories
The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas
Shawnee County explains what returning to normal looks like
Unemployed Kansans could start receiving $600 next week
Much warmer weather for this weekend
2 new coronavirus deaths reported in Kansas