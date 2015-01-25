Skip to content
KSNT
Topeka
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Top Stories
Ask Kim – June 27
Top Stories
Mom says daughter contracted flesh-eating bacteria on Florida beach
The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove opens today
Over half of Americans lose sleep over money: report
Man arrested for killing girlfriend, dogs after posting about it online
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Contests
Report It!
Community
Local Calendar
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pet
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Search
Search
Search
Arizona
WATCH: Grandma trying to figure out smartphone goes viral
Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding
Bullet casings found after shootings in serial killer case
Firefighter injured in five-alarm fire in Arizona
Arizona officer charged in fatal shooting has been fired
More Arizona Headlines
Protesters block main road to Trump rally in Arizona
Wichita State keeps rolling, Shockers beat Arizona by 10
Wichita State powers past Vanderbilt, advances to play Arizona
Lawsuit date set seeking to end employment of new, interim fire chief
Junction City native re-enlists 25 years to the day of his service in Operation Desert Storm
K-State schedules home-and-home series with Arizona
Local baseball players react to being selected in 2015 MLB Draft
Republican senator sees US embassy in Havana coming soon
Team Irvin beats Team Carter in Pro Bowl