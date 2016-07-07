Skip to content
Arrested
16 protesters arrested Monday afternoon outside Kansas Department for Children and Families
Wichita State student arrested for exploitation of child, other charges
Man arrested following car chase, facing multiple charges
Woman arrested after standoff, shooting with Wichita police
Three people arrested after aggravated robbery in Topeka last night
More Arrested Headlines
Oklahoma man, 22, arrested in California murders
Family of suspect arrested in plotting Kansas attack releases statement
Mental health can be affected by kidney condition: renal failure blamed for pastor’s arrest
Singer arrested on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon
2 United pilots suspected of being drunk arrested in Glasgow
Kansas town’s administrator, ex-chief arrested
Man arrested after trying to have sex with a van
Missouri officials say suspect in Topeka homicide is in custody
Black Lives Matter activist arrested at Baton Rouge protest
Person of interest in May shooting arrested