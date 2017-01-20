Skip to content
Bball
Five-star recruit Romeo Langford chooses Indiana over KU, Vandy
K-State commits 19 turnovers; Wildcats fall to TCU
Sub-State basketball continues; Tuesday night results
No. 13 Wichita State fends off Tulane for fifth-straight win
Hayden edges Topeka West to take over first place in Centennial League
Wamego basketball beats Marysville in previously postponed game
Full Court Press 02/02/18
K-State men’s basketball tops OSU; women’s team rallies past ISU
TCU routs Georgia Tech to win NIT Championship
Emporia State storms back, wins NCAA first round game
Iowa State builds big lead, holds off K-State basketball
Turnpike Tussle: ESU women, Washburn men nab wins
Full Court Press: 02/07/17
No. 2 Baylor stays perfect in Big 12 play, tops No. 25 K-State
Full Court Press 01/20/17