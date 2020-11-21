briley wylie

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Jefferson Awards
Remarkable Women
Someone You Should Know
Health Check
Education 21st Century
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Cute Kid
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
Pleasant for Friday with sunshine
Topeka restaurant busy this Thanksgiving, seeing lots of to-go orders
Video
1st Infantry Division gives Fort Riley soldiers safe, traditional Thanksgiving meal
Video
CASA’s Homes for the Holidays brings virtual tour after cancellation
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
TARC Winter Wonderland Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Olympics 2021
Masters Report
Top Stories
The Latest: Broncos scrap practice after more positive tests
Top Stories
PGA Tour gets share of European Tour TV as part of alliance
Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to host 18 test events
No. 3 Villanova beats No. 18 ASU 83-74 to win Empire Classic
Reports: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
Community
Contests
Home For The Holidays
Buy Local
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
TARC Winter Wonderland Cam
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
CASA’s Homes for the Holidays brings virtual tour after cancellation
Top Stories
Second stimulus check: President-elect Biden’s thoughts on $1,200 payments
Top Stories
How long will you have to wear a mask? Here’s what the experts say
CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure
Video
19 Thanksgiving foods that are not safe for your pets
Video
Walmart Black Friday: Here are the best deals you can find right now online
Gallery
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Riddle Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
briley wylie
7-year-old born with rare bone condition prepares for upcoming surgery
Video
Trending Stories
Kansas coronavirus numbers a concern for federal officials
Video
Topeka restaurant busy this Thanksgiving, seeing lots of to-go orders
Video
Second stimulus check: President-elect Biden’s thoughts on $1,200 payments
The latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas
‘We Together’: Local health and business leaders discuss COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas
Video