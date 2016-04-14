Brittany Harrell

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
FBI conducts raids in central Topeka
Carjacking reported at central Topeka convenience store
Rainy at times today, before the strong cold front arrives tomorrow
Man shot in head in southwest Topeka
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Nats-Dodgers and Cards-Braves set for Game 5
Top Stories
Cole, Astros have no room for error left in ALDS vs Rays
Rays chase Verlander early, beat Astros 4-1 to even ALDS
Sun force Game 5 in WNBA Finals with 90-86 win over Mystics
Popovich lauds Silver’s response to China over tweet rift
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
FSGC offers free workshop for parents, caregivers on raising resilient kids
Top Stories
Topeka Zoo prepares for a “spooktacular” Zoo Boos & Brews
Top Stories
Megan Phelps-Roper returns to Topeka to talk about her new book ‘Unfollow’
FORGE Celebrates Oktoberfest
Pet Advice: Tips for trimming your pet’s nails, cleaning ears
Ghost tours give glimpse into local history, paranormal activity
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Brittany Harrell
NE Kansas teacher competes on national NBC reality show
Trending Stories
FBI conducts raids in central Topeka
Man shot in head in southwest Topeka
Interactive Radar
Weather
Snoop Dogg speaks on controversial KU performance