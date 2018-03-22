Skip to content
KSNT
Topeka
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
ADOPT A PET: Meet “Ice” from a local animal shelter
Top Stories
Some of our hottest days of the year
Hundreds of softball players to brave heat in Topeka for championships
Beat the Heat: Insight from a local AC company
Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex to hold recruiting event
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin to make summer trip to China
Top Stories
Emotional and proud, Clarke welcomes Open back to Portrush
The Latest: Emotional start, frustration finish for McDowell
Froome confirmed 2011 Vuelta winner due to Cobo doping case
Ernie Broglio, 21-game winner traded for Lou Brock, dies
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Local Snapshots
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Carly Willis
Hunting numbers down in US: How Kansas compares