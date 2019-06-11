Text Alerts

Get breaking KSNT News and KSNT Storm Track Weather alerts on your cell phone.

Fill out the form below.

KSNT.com does not charge for this service. However, message & data rates may apply from your mobile provider. Check with your mobile provider for charges and plans.

You will receive breaking news and severe weather alerts as soon as they are issued. You may receive up to 31 msgs/mo for the KSNT Storm Track Daily Forecast.

All alert offerings are reoccurring. If you would like to discontinue all text alert subscriptions, textto 36729. Textfor help.

Please log in to update your subscriptions, it means the phone number is already in the system. Please click on "Change your alerts" in the form below.

When we changed to Vibes for SMS Alerts, some accounts didn't transfer correctly. Subscribers who have changed providers may need to do this as well. Simply textto 36729 to resolve issues.