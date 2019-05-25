Top Stories

'EVACUATE NOW': Greenwood County officials send warning to people near Fall River

Posted: May 25, 2019 01:51 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 02:36 PM CDT

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - On Saturday Greenwood County Emergency Management asked everyone living below Fall River Dam to evacuate. 

Greenwood County Public Information Officer Arianna Mock said the evacuation notice comes as they plan to release water. 

"Record levels of water will be released from the Fall River Reservoir that will cause widespread flooding,” Mock said. 

They are warning people who live along the Fall River and in the city of Fall River to evacuate. 

Red Cross has set up a shelter at Jefferson Street Baptist Church on 300 South Jefferson in Eureka.

