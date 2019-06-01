15 counties added to disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Fifteen more counties have been added to the Kansas Disaster Declaration regarding recent flooding and severe storms, according to Gov. Kelly's Director of Communications, Ashley All.

Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management were made aware that the 15 counties were added to the federal emergency management for Kansas. Those counties include: Allen, Doniphan, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline, and Wabaunsee.

On May 31, the disaster declaration was extended by the Legislature. All said the extension was needed because it will take months to provide adequate recovery services to affected communities.

"Due to flooding and storms in numerous Kansas counties, I declared a state of disaster to enable emergency response resources and personnel to do everything they can to protect Kansas citizens and property," Kelly said. "Dealing with the damage and consequences of recent flooding and severe weather will take months of consistent, dedicated hard work. I commend the legislature for taking swift action to approve this resolution and standing with our communities in this difficult time."

The resolution extends the Governor's disaster declaration for the following counties: Allen, Anderson, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Edwards, Elk, Ellsworth, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Kingman, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Riley, Rush, Russell, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Washington, Wilson, and Woodson, and any other county designated by the Governor in accordance with K.S.A. 48-924.

Governor Kelly also requested an emergency federal disaster declaration, which President Trump granted for 18 counties on May 28, 2019.