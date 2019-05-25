Boil water advisory issued for Shawnee County Rural Water District

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory on Saturday for part of Shawnee County Rural Water District.

The advisory is for the Shawnee County Rural Water District 2 Consolidation in Shawnee County. The advisory is for people located north of 54th Street, and west of Docking Road.

KDHE recommends:

Flushing water lines until the water runs clear

Boiling water for one minute prior to drinking or preparing food

Use bottled water if possible

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces for at least one minute in clean tap water

Water used for showers and baths do not need to be boiled

KDHE said the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. The advisory will remain in effect until these conditions are resolved.