Boil water advisory issued for Shawnee County Rural Water District
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory on Saturday for part of Shawnee County Rural Water District.
The advisory is for the Shawnee County Rural Water District 2 Consolidation in Shawnee County. The advisory is for people located north of 54th Street, and west of Docking Road.
KDHE recommends:
- Flushing water lines until the water runs clear
- Boiling water for one minute prior to drinking or preparing food
- Use bottled water if possible
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces for at least one minute in clean tap water
- Water used for showers and baths do not need to be boiled
KDHE said the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. The advisory will remain in effect until these conditions are resolved.