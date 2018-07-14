Family holds fundraiser for 3-year-old with brain cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Golfers at the Shawnee Country Club are teeing off to raise funds to help pay medical expenses for a child battling brain cancer.
Three-year-old Madi Zajic was diagnosed with medulloblastoma back in March of this year.
Despite Madi's age, she's already had 3 brain surgeries to remove the tumor.
A few weeks ago, Madi's family got the news that she is cancer free.
Madi still needs 6 more months of chemotherapy.
"The radiation scorched her throat so she hasn't wanted to eat since then, we do everything that we can but our meals, they generally last for an hour or two," said Madi's mother Amanda.
That's why Amanda's friends and family put together this golf tournament to help raise money for medical expenses.
If you would like to donate to help Madi, you can find the link to her GoFundMe HERE.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Only 1 remains: 2 of the last three Blockbuster...
- 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for...
- 'Game of Thrones' slays with a leading 22 Emmy...
- Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after...
- Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Pompeo visits Mexico, is urged to reunite migrant...
- Roaring New Jersey house fire kills kids ages 2, 5;...
- Outage affecting Instagram users
- Target announces 15% discount for teachers July 15-21
- Demonstrators mock Donald Trump; protest his visit...