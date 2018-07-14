Family holds fundraiser for 3-year-old with brain cancer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Golfers at the Shawnee Country Club are teeing off to raise funds to help pay medical expenses for a child battling brain cancer.

Three-year-old Madi Zajic was diagnosed with medulloblastoma back in March of this year.

Despite Madi's age, she's already had 3 brain surgeries to remove the tumor.

A few weeks ago, Madi's family got the news that she is cancer free.

Madi still needs 6 more months of chemotherapy.

"The radiation scorched her throat so she hasn't wanted to eat since then, we do everything that we can but our meals, they generally last for an hour or two," said Madi's mother Amanda.

That's why Amanda's friends and family put together this golf tournament to help raise money for medical expenses.

If you would like to donate to help Madi, you can find the link to her GoFundMe HERE.