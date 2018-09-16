Family who lost son to childhood cancer continues to raise awareness Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - People hit the fairway at the Shawnee Country Club Sunday afternoon for the third annual Team Blake Memorial Classic in honor of childhood cancer.

Jaclyn and Chris Cazier's son, Blake Cazier, just turned one when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer. Fifteen-months later, Blake's battle ended, and he passed away on March 7, 2017.

"He lived life to the fullest," said Jaclyn Cazier,. "He taught so many people so many things."

Even though Blake's battle is done, his parents aren't finished fighting. The Cazier keep Blake's memory alive by holding an annual memorial golf tournament. They continue to hold this fundraiser to raise money for other families that are going through what they did.

"Whether their prognoses is good or bad," said Jaclyn Cazier. "We had people help us do that and want to give back and help others do that."

The Cazier's hope to raise $20,000 to give various organization.

Jaclyn's friend, Beth Kuckelman, said the fact that the family continues to hold events like this shows their true character.

"They understand the needs of people in the same situation," Kuckelman said. "And they are so generous to raise this money Jaclyn does this out of the good of heart."

So what significance does golf have with Blake? Blake's dad, Chris Cazier, said he's always enjoyed riding around on them.

"We had a golf cart at our house," Chris Cazier said. "And Blake's favorite thing to do was to take the golf cart and look at cows."

Even though Blake can no longer attend this event, his dad believes he is still enjoying his golf cart rides.

"He's not here in person but he's definitely here," Chris Cazier said. "He's riding passenger seat in everybody's golf cart here today."

This isn't the only fundraiser the Cazier family holds. They still do other events throughout the year. For more information on those events, click here.

The tournament is until 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16th. at the Shawnee County Club.