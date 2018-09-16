Flint Hills center opening exhibit highlighting the buffalo

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - After a summer dedicated to the dinosaur, the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan is turning its attention to the buffalo.

"Bison: The Great American Icon," a National Endowment of the Humanities-sponsored exhibit, opened to the public Saturday and runs through Jan. 13.

To coincide with the exhibit, the center is planning a celebration of National Bison Day on Nov. 3.

Center director Susan Adams told The Manhattan Mercury the exhibit highlights an animal that was historically significant in the Flint Hills and across the country.

The exhibit has displays showing the history of the bison, and includes 27 quilts depicting the Flint Hills from the Konza Prairie Quilters Guild.

The center also will be showing a "Wolves and Wildlands" exhibit from the International Wolf Center.