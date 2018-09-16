Grandmas from across the country spend the day hooping for a cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Grannies and basketball aren't two words you usually hear together, but that's not the case today.

Grandma's from across the country spent their Saturday playing basketball for the Granny Basketball Tournament.

The nationally recognized non-profit played in this years Topeka Senior Games. Teams with women 50-years and older came from Iowa, Texas and Kansas.

The Kansas Sunflowers are a team from Olathe. One player, Melanie Simpson, 58, said it is important for her and her teammates to not only enjoy the game but themselves.

"But it's really all about safety and having fun," Simpson said. "And it's a lot of old gals. And so we want to do what's fun and get some exercise."

Simpson never played basketball until about a year ago when she joined the team. She now plays defense for the Sunflowers.

"I had no intentions of playing," Simpson said. "And then as soon as we started it was just too much fun. It was really great."

The Sunflower's played against the Lawrence/Topeka Kansas Grey Tornados.

The Tornados team captain, Teresa Miller, 54, said she enjoys herself every time she plays the 1920's style basketball game.

"This is my second year of playing and I'm just having a good time," Miller said.

The Topekan believes Granny Basketball gets women to push themselves, trying something they think they can no longer do.

"It's just really a great organization and it gets people of the over 50 age group to be able to get out and play and get active in a sport," Miller said.

The founder of the Granny Tournament, Barbara Trammell, said when she started the organization, she wanted to give back to the community.

"We like to feel that we're doing good," Trammell said. "You know, most of us have either retired or mostly retired. And we like to give back to the community."

The donations come from any money made at the door.

While they are having fun, the teams choose their own organization to donate to.

The Lawrence/Topeka team will donate to a Lawrence homeless shelter. Olathe will donate to a local high school.

Barbara Trammell did not expect the tournament to be what it is today. There are now 30 teams in the U.S.

She thought it would last only one game when she started in 2005. Trammel said the tournament started by accident. She was inspired by her dad's book, and the way basketball was played when he was growing up in the 1920's.

Granny Basketball follows the 1920's rules of basketball, meaning the women cannot run, jump or have physical contact. The game has six people on the court.

To play on one of the Granny Basketball teams, women have to be 50-years and older. The oldest player the organization has is 92.