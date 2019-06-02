Grieving community members visit makeshift memorial for Virginia Beach victims Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from CBS17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from CBS17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from CBS17 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from CBS17 [ + - ]

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WNCN) - The mass shooting in Virginia Beach is hitting a community hard.

While the investigation continues, people all around are coming to show support to the victims and their families.

Some, including city employees, Vic and Gloria Wirhowski, came to pay respects at the Municipal Center

"This is not the Virginia Beach we know and love," Vic Wirhowski said. "It's just sad. It's almost inexpressible, almost tough to find the right words."

While some laid down flowers and flags, others stood in silence, holding hands in thought and prayer.

"It's how we heal each other," longtime Virginia Beach resident Edmund Maynard said. "I hope that they can in time heal, even though, they'll probably never fully be healed because there's a big hole in their heart where a person used to be, but they're not here anymore."

Virginia Beach native Melissa Millemon told CBS 17, regardless of what happened, they're staying strong as one.

"One of our softball parents had lost her life yesterday (Friday), and another good friend of mine lost her neighbor. Whether I personally know someone, I know people that have been touched," she said. "We're VB Strong. We're a strong community, and I think we can get through this."