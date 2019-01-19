Top Stories

I-70 at a standstill as snow falls in NE Kan.

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 06:31 PM CST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 07:29 PM CST

​TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The snow has started to fall in the Northeast Kan. area.

NE Kansas KDOT tweeted travelers on I-70 have already reported sliding off of the road. Traffic is also at a standstill WB I-70.

This picture was taken in Manhattan, Kan. on I-70, exit 313.

​KDOT is encouraging people to stay inside.

Check Kansas road conditions: kandrive.org

Topeka Snow Removal Status and Map (Editor's note: If you zoom out on the Topeka map, you can also see highway conditions across the state.)

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video