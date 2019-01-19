I-70 at a standstill as snow falls in NE Kan.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The snow has started to fall in the Northeast Kan. area.
NE Kansas KDOT tweeted travelers on I-70 have already reported sliding off of the road. Traffic is also at a standstill WB I-70.
This picture was taken in Manhattan, Kan. on I-70, exit 313.
KDOT is encouraging people to stay inside.
Check Kansas road conditions: kandrive.org
Topeka Snow Removal Status and Map (Editor's note: If you zoom out on the Topeka map, you can also see highway conditions across the state.)
