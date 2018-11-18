Islamic Center of Topeka preparing meals for local families in need
The Islamic Center of Topeka helped make cooking for the holidays a lot easier for some local families in need today.
The center distributed 150 turkeys free of charge. Let's Help clients signed up prior to pickup.
"One of the pillars is charity," said Islamic Center of Topeka President, Rehan Reza. "We are doing not only this but giving out winter coats and trying to help as much as we can for people who need it"
If you would like to volunteer for Let's Help, click here.
