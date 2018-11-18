Junction City, Lawrence teachers finalist for the 2019 Teacher of the Year award

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Four-hundred people gathered in Wichita for the 2019 Kansas Teacher of the Year award ceremony.

A Lawrence and Junction City teacher are two out of eight finalist for the 2019 Teacher of the Year award.

The two teachers are Jennifer Brown, a first-grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary School in Geary County (USD 475), and Nicole Corn, a kindergarten teacher at Sunset Hill Elementary School (Lawrence USD 497). Corn has taught kindergarten for 13 years, and has been nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year award twice.

Whitney Morgan, an English language arts and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher at Wyndotte High School, is the 2019 Teacher of the Year.

Morgan began teaching in 2013. She received her bachelors from Kansas State University in 2012.

"She is truly a remarkable teacher and very deserving of this honor," said Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson. "She has demonstrated strong leadership skills at Wyandotte High School and is working closely with her colleagues on school climate. I want to wish Whitney and the members of the 2019 Kansas Teacher of the Year team success as they represent Kansas education in the coming year.”

Morgan is now a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

All eight finalist received a $2,000 cash award. They will now work together to advocate for education and teaching.