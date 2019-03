K-State awaits improved UC-Irvine Video

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) - Kansas State University beat the University of California Irvine last season, and it wasn't even a close game. The Wildcats won by over 20-points, but the Anteaters are much improved.

UC-Irvine enters the game on a 16-game win streak, and they've won 30 games overall.

There's also been a lot of basketball played since that matchup, and the Anteaters have added some keys players.

Like K-State, this team prides itself on defense and nothing will come easy.

"They've got a transfer from Stanford, pretty good," said Kamau Stokes, K-State Guard. "And I'm pretty sure all the other players improved individually just like we have."

"We definitely gotta crash the glass, keep their guards out of the paint, stop them in transition," said K-State Guard Berry Brown. "Find their low post guys in the paint. They score in the paint a lot.

UC-Irvine junior guard, Max Hazzard, is keeping an open mind, saying the team's overall health has gotten better since the year before.

"So many guys have improved individually," said Hazzard. "Obviously, we've added Robert Cartwright, Colin Well, Special Rivers got healthy, we added JC Butler. I got healthy. Last year I was playing with a torn labrum."

K-State and UC-Irvine will tip off tomorrow at 1 p.m.