K-State to study rhino euthanized at Kansas zoo

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) - A southern white rhino at Salina's Rolling Hills Zoo died Friday, zoo officials said.

The zoo said their 46-year-old female rhino, Wagasa, was being treated for age-related ailments that were getting worse over time, preventing her from standing and moving around. Because of her declining health and age, the zoo decided euthanizing her was the best option.

Wagasa was born in South Africa. She arrived at the Rolling Hills Zoo in October 1996. Before Salina, she was one of two southern white rhinoceros to be transported from the Knoxville Zoo, part of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan.

Wagasa's body has been transported to Kansas State University for a necropsy.