Kansas Black Republican Council holds 9th annual Freedom Shoot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Black Republican Council held their 9th annual Freedom Shoot today.
The Councils annual event brings all Kansas Republicans together to exercise the Second Amendment. The event was at the Ravenwood Lodge in Topeka.
People were encouraged to go out and shoot their own guns in the lodge's fields.
One Council member, Delbert Selectman, thinks it's important to practice the Second Amendment, but in a reasonable way.
"To have the right to use and exercise sensible gun control," Selectman said. "And to protect your family and your property with it. And again, we cannot stress the sensible gun control. It's something we are advocates of at the Kansas Black Republicans Council."
Along with practicing sensible gun laws, the organization also advocates for the issues of the black community.
