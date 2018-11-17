Kansas unemployment rate remained at 3.3 percent in October
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is reporting that its unemployment rate remained at 3.3 percent in October for the third month in a row.
The state Department of Labor has reported that Kansas also saw an increase in the number of nonfarm, private sector jobs during the previous 12 months. Such unemployment was almost 1.17 million in October, or 17,100 more than in October 2017. The growth was 1.5 percent.
Mining and logging businesses, financial services companies, and professional services firms saw the most robust job growth.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been less than 4 percent since February 2017. In October 2017, it was 3.5 percent.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...
- Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles police custody for...
- Woman beat McDonald's manager over ketchup
- CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White...
- Homeless World War II vet gets a helping hand