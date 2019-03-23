KCDC host Party with Potter fundraiser Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It was a magical night at the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, where adults came out to play for a good cause.

The Harry Potter-themed event gave guests a chance to dress up and enjoy everything from wand making, to hanging out with some fantastic beasts, such as spiders and snakes.

The money raised from the events goes towards the different programs put on by the Discovery Center.

"As a staff, we're asking ourselves, who are we not serving?" said Caitlin Luttjohann from the Kansas Children's Discovery Center. "And we want to make sure that we can reach every kiddo. And that's why we have so many different programs that will bring in different kiddos on different life paths."

Other activities included a silent auction and even a levitation station.

