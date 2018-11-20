Top Stories

Local businesses preparing for small business Saturday

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 07:27 PM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 07:27 PM CST

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Local businesses are preparing for Small Business Saturday, a day when shoppers are encouraged to buy local.

BlueRiver Traders is a "mom and pop" furniture store in Manhattan. The owners have had their business for more than 40 years.

To keep the business going for so long, they say they live and breathe the store. And they say without customers, they wouldn't be able to make a living.

"That's kind of hard to do in these times now too," said Marilyn Feldkamp, owner of BlueRiver Trades. "Because a lot of families have more than one job. So it's...you just keep going. That's about all you can do."

According to the Small Business Association, about 51 percent of Kansans own or work at small businesses.

BlueRiver Traders is giving 40 percent off purchases on Saturday.

The Front Porch is also located inside of BlueRiver Traders. Both businesses are operated by the Feldkamp's.

